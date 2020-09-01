New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Former vice president Hamid Ansari on Monday condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said that he had extremely cordial relations with Mukherjee which continued after they demitted offices.

Ansari said he knew Mukherjee for several decades.

"I am deeply distressed over Pranab Mukherjee's demise. I had extremely cordial relations with him which continued after he demitted office as President and I as Vice President," Ansari told ANI.

Ansari served as Vice President from 2009 to 2017. Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone brain surgery for the removal of a clot. He was 84. (ANI)

