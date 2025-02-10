Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): The flagship jet training aircraft of HAL, Hindustan Jet Trainer, HJT-36, is now renamed as 'Yashas' after extensive modifications to resolve departure characteristics and spin resistance throughout the aircraft envelope.

Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (DP) unveiled the new name in the presence of Dr D K Sunil, CMD, HAL and senior officers at the ongoing Aero India 2025 here on Monday.

"The large-scale changes to the baseline intermediate training platform have led to significant upheaval in its capabilities and hence provided an opportunity for a new name to be given in accordance with the aircraft's continued relevance as a training system for modern military aviation. In light of this, HJT-36 is named Yashas," said Dr Sunil.

For induction into service, the aircraft was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and an ultra-modern cockpit. These will enhance training effectiveness and operational efficiency, whilst providing weight reduction and overcoming obsolescence of imported equipment with Indian LRUs.

Yashas is capable of Stage II pilot training, counter insurgency and counter surface force operations, armament training, aerobatics etc. It is powered by a FADEC-controlled AL55I Jet engine, providing a best-in-class thrust-to-weight ratio, optimised thrust management and reliability. The Stepped-up Rear cockpit with a Drooped Nose provides excellent all-around Vision and Enhanced situational awareness with State-of-the-Art Glass Cockpit with MFDs and HUD. The capabilities of HJT-36 are stall and spin, aerobatics, armament carriage up to 1000kg, single-point ground refuelling and refuelling. (ANI)

