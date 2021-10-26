New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta slammed PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti for her support to Kashmiri people allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in their T20 World Cup clash, alleging that the celebrations were aimed at tarnishing India's image during the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the union territory.

"The happiness of Mufti after India's loss to Pakistan in that match is evident from her statements. She is supporting Pakistan. It is a move (celebrations of Pakistan win) to tarnish India's image while the Union Home Minister is currently in the union territory. There are some people who are trying to create a certain atmosphere in J-K. But they would not be tolerated and Mufti should stop extending her support to them too," said Gupta.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Travelling Update: People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Allowed to Use Services.

Mufti had earlier said in a tweet, "Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One has not forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status."

Responding to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's concerns about celebrations of Pakistan's win over India in Kashmir amid anti-India slogans, Gupta said that Raut does not need to worry about it since there are enough patriots in the union territory to suppress anti-Indian elements.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Donates Rs 17 Lakh Gold Jewellery at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to Fulfill Wife’s Last Wish.

"Our security forces are working really well and we have destroyed many such elements. There is no stone-pelting, there are no bandhs, the voice of the Hurriyat is silent. It will take time to reverse the damage done for over 70 years to J-K, but it will be done," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday had tweeted a purported video, claiming that the victory of Pakistan against India in Sunday's T20 World Cup match was celebrated and anti-India slogans were raised in Kashmir during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gupta emphasised that an FIR must be filed against the Kashmiri students who were allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India in Sangrur, Punjab.

Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab's Sangrur were allegedly attacked by a group of students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Later on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association had condemned the attack on the students and in a statement, spokesperson of the Association Nasir Khuehami urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to take action against the accused and provide security to Kashmiri students studying and working in Punjab state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)