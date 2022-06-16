Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Rajasthan's Karauli district, with his son claiming that he took the extreme step after being harassed by a moneylender, police said on Thursday.

Kamalram Meena, resident of Sop village, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Continuously Tries To Disturb Peace in India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A case has been registered against the moneylender, Bharosi Lal Meena, under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by the victim's son Haricharan Meena.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Thursday.

Also Read | Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Watchman Found Dead in Dombivli, Police Scan CCTV Footage To Nab Killers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)