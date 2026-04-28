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Agency News Agency News India News | Hardeep Singh Puri Meets S&P Global President Dave Ernsberger, Hold Talks on Energy Markets, Supply Chain Stability Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a post on X, Puri said, "Had a productive meeting with Dave Ernsberger, President, S&P Global. Our discussions centered on the demand supply situation in global energy markets and ways to build resilient energy supply chains. India is moving aggressively on Green Hydrogen, biofuel blending, and a range of alternative fuels, while simultaneously accelerating domestic exploration and production efforts."

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met Dave Ernsberger, President of S&P Global, and discussed global energy trends, supply resilience, and India's ongoing transition towards sustainable energy sources.

In a post on X, Puri said, "Had a productive meeting with Dave Ernsberger, President, S&P Global. Our discussions centered on the demand supply situation in global energy markets and ways to build resilient energy supply chains. India is moving aggressively on Green Hydrogen, biofuel blending, and a range of alternative fuels, while simultaneously accelerating domestic exploration and production efforts."

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He added that these initiatives are aimed at building "a resilient, sustainable, and future-ready energy ecosystem for the nation," highlighting India's dual approach of strengthening conventional energy production while expanding clean energy alternatives.

https://x.com/HardeepSPuri/status/2048802315327733811

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Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami met Puri at Kartavya Bhavan in New Delhi and raised concerns regarding energy supply requirements in the hill state. The Chief Minister requested that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders be maintained at 100 per cent to ensure the smooth conduct of the Char Dham Yatra.

Dhami noted that the pilgrimage, which runs from April to November, attracts lakhs of devotees, resulting in a significant increase in demand for LPG. During this period, the state requires approximately 967,949 commercial LPG cylinders to meet operational needs.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural disasters, particularly during the monsoon months from June to September, the Chief Minister also sought an additional five per cent allocation of commercial LPG cylinders, amounting to around 48,397 cylinders. He said the additional supply would be critical for disaster management and relief operations, especially given the state's challenging terrain.

Dhami further emphasised that Uttarakhand's economy is heavily dependent on tourism, with religious and adventure tourism playing a vital role. The Char Dham Yatra, he said, remains central to the state's cultural and economic framework, making uninterrupted energy supply essential. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)