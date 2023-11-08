Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 8 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected as the president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday after winning the annual polls of the gurudwara body for the third time in a row.

Dhami, an advocate, garnered 118 votes out of a total of 137 votes while his rival Balbir Singh Ghunas got only 17 votes in the polls. Two votes were rejected.

Dhami was previously elected as president of SGPC in the years 2021 and 2022.

The elections for the SGPC were held on Wednesday at its headquarters in Amritsar here.

Last year, Dhami defeated three-time president Jagir Kaur, who was also the first woman to be elected as the SGPC president. (ANI)

