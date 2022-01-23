New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Harmeet Singh Kalka of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) was on Saturday elected the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) amid heated arguments among the members.

The elections took place at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

The voting had to be stopped after a member revealed his vote publicly. Former DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK, Paramjit Singh Sarna and Harvinder Singh Sarna objected to it.

The SAD (Badal) has 30 members in the House. The House has 55 members in all but only 51 can vote. Four cannot as they are nominated. PTI GVS

