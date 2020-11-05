Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and Union ministers Ram Vilas Paswan and Suresh Angadi, who passed away recently, on the first day of the second part of the Monsoon Session on Thursday.

The Monsoon Session resumed after a one-day sitting on August 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes to the departed and read out the obituary resolutions.

Besides Mukherjee, Paswan and Angadi, the Assembly paid tributes to former Union minister Jaswant Singh, former minister of Haryana Swami Agnivesh, and former members of Haryana Legislative Assembly Dev Raj Dewan, Mamu Ram and Saroj.

Tributes were also paid to freedom fighter Kalawati of Rohtak district.

Tributes were also paid to 13 security forces personnel from the state who have shown indomitable courage and sacrificed their lives while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country.

