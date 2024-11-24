Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has constituted committees of the assembly for the remaining period of the year 2024-25.

These committees, constituted under the rules related to the procedure and functioning of the legislative assembly, will work till March 31, 2025.

The members from the ruling BJP, opposition Congress, INLD and the Independent MLAs are part of these committees.

Kalyan will be the ex-officio chairman in the Rules Committee of the Legislative Assembly, with Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Geeta Bhukkal, BJP's Ghanshyam Dass and Krishna Gahlawat, Independent legislator Savitri Jindal and INLD's Arjun Chautala as members.

The Privileges Committee will be headed by BJP's Mool Chand Sharma and have Congress' Geeta Bhukkal, Akram Khan, Aditya Devi Lal, Independent MLA Savitri Jindal and BJP's Pramod Kumar Vij and Tejpal Tanwar as the members.

The Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with members of the Vidhan Sabha will be headed by BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana and have among others Congress' Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Krishna Gahlawat as the members.

Kalyan said the primary responsibility of the legislature is to make laws and hold the government accountable.

He said the legislators, as representatives of the public, ensure efficient allocation of public funds.

The Vidhan Sabha committees act as a mechanism that helps improve the effectiveness of the legislature, he added.

Kalyan said the legislative work is done effectively through committees and called upon all members to participate wholeheartedly in the work of the committees.

Meanwhile, among the other Committees, the chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts will be senior Congress leader Aftab Ahmed with BJP's O P Yadav, Congress' Chandermohan and INLD's Aditya Devi Lal as the members.

The Estimates Committee will be headed by BJP MLA Pramod Kumar Vij, with Congress' Aditya Surjewala among the members.

The Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes will be headed by BJP's Bhagwan Dass and have BJP's Bimla Chaudhary and Congress' Jarnail Singh and Renu Bala among others.

The chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances will be Congress member B B Batra and another party leader Mohd Ilyas, BJP's Mool Chand Sharma and Jagmohan Anand among the members.

The Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions will be headed by Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha.

The Committee on Public Health, Irrigation, Power, and Public Works (Buildings and Roads) committee will have BJP's Laxman Singh Yadav as the chairman and among the members include Congress' Mamman Khan and BJP's Satish Kumar Phagna.

The Committee on Education, Technical Education, Vocational Education, Medical Education and Health Services will be headed by BJP's Ram Kumar Kashyap and include BJP's Shakti Rani Sharma and Congress' Jassi Petwar as members.

The newly elected members of the 15th Haryana Assembly were administered oath here on October 25. The assembly polls were held earlier on October 5 and the results were declared on October 8.

