Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], August 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced a grant of Rs 88.50 crore for cow shelters across the state, reiterating the government's commitment to the welfare and protection of cattle.

Addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra, the CM highlighted the rise in budgetary support for gaushalas since 2014.

"In 2014, the budget of cow shelters in Haryana was only Rs 2 crores. But today I am happy that I am giving a grant of Rs 1.80 crore for fodder to 19 cow shelters of Kurukshetra district, and today itself, an amount of Rs 88.50 crore will go to all the cow shelters in Haryana..." Saini said.

Saini further noted that over the last decade, "the state government has allocated Rs 270 crore for fodder to registered cow shelters. With the latest grant, the cumulative amount has reached Rs 358.50 crore."

"Our government is committed to providing fodder for the mother cow and for her safety and protection," the CM added.

Earlier in the day, CM Saini distributed Rs 76 crore to 2,020 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU) in Chandigarh.

"Today's event has been organised to provide relief to the people affected by the death of a family member. There is a Mukhyamantri Dayalu Yojana. Under the Pandit Deen Dayal Yojana, financial assistance is provided to them. Under this, financial assistance of Rs 76 crore has been sent today to the accounts of 2,020 families," the Chief Minister said while addressing the press conference.

He added that before today, a total of Rs 1,380 had been distributed under the DAYALU scheme. CM Saini said, "Before today, 36,351 families have been given a financial assistance of Rs 1,380 crore since the scheme began on April 1, 2023. Last month, I disbursed Rs 118 crore. Under this scheme, a family member earning Rs 1,80,000 annually, if they die or face a disability, financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh is provided to them."

According to Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas' website, financial assistance is provided on the death or permanent disability of a member of a family above the age of 6 years and up to the age of 60 years, having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

The scheme provides assistance based on the age of the individual at the time of death or permanent disability.

Under this scheme, the assistance offered is Rs 1 lakh above 6 years and up to 12 years, Rs 2 lakh above 12 years and up to 18 years, Rs 3 lakh above 18 years and up to 25 years, Rs 5 lakh above 25 years and up to 45 years and financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh is given above the age of 45 and up to 60 years.

Nayab Singh Saini also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six road projects for Delhi NCR and Haryana, worth Rs 11,000 crore, on August 17. (ANI)

