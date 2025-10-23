New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today reviewed the progress of various projects aimed at promoting tourism in the state, including the proposed ropeway project at the historic Dhosi Hill in Mahendragarh district. He directed officials to expedite all pending projects and ensure their completion within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister was presiding over an important review meeting on the Dhosi Hill Ropeway Project held here today. Tourism and Heritage Minister Arvind Sharma also joined the meeting online, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is committed to giving global recognition to the state's tourism destinations. He said that tourism is not merely a source of recreation, but also a powerful catalyst for local development, employment generation and cultural preservation.

It was informed in the meeting that the Dhosi Hill Ropeway Project, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 57 crore, aims to transform the region into a world-class tourist destination. The proposed ropeway will be approximately 870 meters long. Once completed, the ropeway will make access to Dhosi Hill easier, attracting both domestic and international tourists. The project is expected to further increase tourist interest in the historical monuments of Mahendragarh, including its forts and heritage sites.

The meeting also discussed the redevelopment of Mahendragarh Fort, Madhogarh Fort and the Baoli in the area. It was proposed that the Baoli be developed as a "Rani Mahal" to host mehndi ceremonies and cultural events. The Chief Minister endorsed the proposal, stating that such initiatives would boost local employment and promote regional tourism, and suggested that the project be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In addition, the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing tourism development projects at Pinjore and Tikkartal in Morni, directing officials to further enhance the beauty and appeal of these sites. He emphasized the need to strengthen accommodation facilities at Pinjore Gardens and explore the potential for new projects such as a ropeway in the Morni hills.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the "Anubhav Kendra" being developed in Kurukshetra district and instructed officials to ensure its timely completion. (ANI)

