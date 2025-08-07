New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During this meeting, Haryana's current development works, welfare schemes and future projects were discussed in detail.

An official release said the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of the state's progress, emphasising that with the Central Government's policies and support, Haryana has been achieving remarkable milestones across various sectors. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Haryana is continuously moving forward as a 'double engine' government and the citizens of the state are getting benefits in areas like education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, industry and social welfare. Saini apprised the Prime Minister of some major schemes and programs being implemented in the state and also outlined the state government's future priorities. He said that the State Government is working for the inclusive development of every section of the society guided by the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Also Read | Donald Trump Imposes Additional 25% Tariff on India: Industrialist Anand Mahindra Says 'India Must Seize This Moment to Become Greater Than Ever'.

The Chief Minister sought guidance from the Prime Minister on various matters of state interest and expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its continued support. He said that the State Government is consistently working towards public service and good governance in line with the Prime Minister's vision. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, Haryana will continue to progress rapidly toward a "Developed Haryana" along with "Developed India." He reaffirmed that the Haryana Government remains committed to the state's all-round growth in the spirit of a "double-engine government," with active cooperation from the Centre.

On Monday, the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of various budget announcements for the year 2025-26.

Also Read | Betting App Case: Tollywood Actor Vijay Deverakonda Appears Before ED, Says 'I Just Endorsed Gaming App'.

CM stated that in hilly areas like Morni, the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department should identify issues by gathering feedback from farmers to address the challenges faced in crop production and ensure their resolution on a priority basis, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)