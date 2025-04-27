Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday encouraged the youth to inculcate the teachings, philosophy and ideology of Bhagwan Parshuram as these ideals are needed to build a Viksit Bharat and Haryana.

He called on citizens to adopt truth, dedication, and religion in their lives to create a prosperous nation and state. The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised in Panchkula on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced an amount of Rs 31 lakh. Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the gathering on Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav and stated that this day is not just a cultural and religious celebration but also a symbol of India's great Sanatan tradition, reflecting the win of dharma over Adharma. "Bhagwan Parshuram is the flag bearer of the battle against injustice, he said while adding that Government following Bhagwan Parshuram's path with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," he said. The Chief Minister said that as we move forward with the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Haryana, the ideals and messages of Bhagwan Parshuram ji guide us in the right direction.

Also Read | 'No Need to Worry, PM Narendra Modi Monitoring Situation in Jammu and Kashmir Post Pahalgam Terror Attack', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"Bhagwan Parshuram ji spent his life fighting against injustice and took up arms only for the protection of society and religion. Our government, following his path, is moving forward with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," he said. The Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is showcasing the path of Yoga, Ayurveda and Peace to the world. He further said that as we advance campaigns like Digital India, Startup India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, we must take a pledge, just like Bhagwan Parshuram, to make India a world leader once again. "The youth should take inspiration from Bhagwan Parshuram's life and realise that with knowledge, determination, and patriotism, any goal can be achieved." The Chief Minister said that to inspire the new generation with the teachings and ideals of Bhagwan Parshuram, the government has decided to name the upcoming medical college in Kaithal after him. Besides this, a gazetted holiday will be observed on Bhagwan Parshuram's birth anniversary. The government has also allotted land on lease for the Gaur Brahmin College in village Pehrawar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)