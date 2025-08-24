Sirsa (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off the Dabwali Youth Marathon in Sirsa under the 'Haryana Uday' programme to raise awareness about drug abuse.

While addressing the gathering at the event, Saini emphasised the event as a beginning of a 'new Haryana' and a symbol of our commitment to bring the youth out of the darkness of drugs.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on August 24, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

He informed that under the Haryana Uday campaign, the state government has organised 2483 programs across the state. CM Saini said that a total of 16,50,000 people have participated in these programs as of now and it has become the largest outreach campaign in Haryana at present.

"Today's morning is not an ordinary day but the beginning of a new Haryana. It is a symbol of our commitment to bring the youth out of the darkness of drugs and into the light of sports... We are organising this youth marathon under the 'Haryana Uday' program... Under this campaign, we have organised 2483 programs across the state so far, and I am happy to inform you that more than 16,50,000 people have participated in these programs in Haryana. I am also proud that 'Haryana Uday' has become the largest outreach program in Haryana so far," Haryana CM said.

Also Read | Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on 4-Day India Visit: Fiji PM Arrives in India for 1st Official Visit (See Pic and Video).

The Haryana government have taken several steps to create awareness among the youth against drug abuse.

In April, earlier this year, CM Saini flagged off the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' in Sirsa, urging all sections of society to unite and contribute toward making the state drug-free.

Addressing the gathering at the event, he said that to realise the dream of a developed India and a developed Haryana, it is essential to make the state drug-free. Therefore, in the campaign for a 'Drug-Free Haryana,' everyone must rise above party politics and unite to empower and strengthen the youth of Haryana.

The Chief Minister called for collective efforts from the saints, khap panchayats, sarpanches, and the people of Haryana to rise above party politics and actively participate in the campaign for a drug-free Haryana. He emphasised that the cooperation of every section of society is essential in the fight against drugs, and only through a united effort can a drug-free Haryana be achieved.

The cyclothon began at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Sirsa and will pass through various parts of the city, concluding at Odhan. CM Saini further led by example, riding a bicycle to the event venue, reinforcing the strong message of promoting a drug-free Haryana.

The Chief Minister further said that this cycle rally, which started from Hisar on April 5, has travelled across the entire state and has now reached its final destination after a 23-day journey. Congratulating all the youth who participated in this rally, he said that these young individuals have tirelessly spread the message of drug de-addiction to every corner of society. This was not just a rally but the beginning of a new thought process that included important issues like health, environment, road safety, and youth empowerment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)