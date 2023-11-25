Karnal (Haryana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in Nagar Kirtan organised ahead of Prakash Utsav, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism and the first of ten Gurus of Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev.

Taking to 'X', CM Khattar said, "Today, in the city Kirtan organised before the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Karnal, I bowed my head and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the entire country and state".

Also Read | South Korea Horror: True Crime Fan Stabs Stranger Over 100 Times ‘Out of Curiosity’, Gets Jail for Life.

"The teachings of the revered Gurus inspire us to increase unity and brotherhood in society, as well as to increase the spirit of service. We should always follow the path shown by them," he added.

Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the ten Gurus of Sikhs and is also known for having founded 'Sikhism'. It is one of the most significant days for the Sikhs, celebrated with utmost devotion and spiritual gatherings, along with the recitation of hymns from the 'Guru Granth Sahib', the holy scripture of the Sikhs.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: 68.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM, Says Election Commission.

The day honours the wisdom imparted by Guru Nanak Dev and promotes unity and selfless service. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)