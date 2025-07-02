Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed that all drains be thoroughly cleaned and effective drainage systems be implemented to prevent waterlogging in both rural and urban areas across the state.

Reviewing the state's preparedness for the ongoing monsoon season, he also emphasised the need to ensure that adequate pumps are installed and operational for efficient rainwater drainage.

Saini also gave several other directions while presiding over a meeting with all the deputy commissioners in the state through video conferencing from here.

Several parts of Haryana have received downpour in recent days.

CM Saini said that, in view of the possibility of more heavy rains in the coming days, all deputy commissioners should make necessary arrangements in their respective districts to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater, thereby avoiding inconvenience to the public.

He directed them to identify potential waterlogging prone areas and take appropriate action accordingly.

In the meeting, the CM sought details about the number of water pumps available in each district, according to an official statement.

He directed that all pumps be made fully functional to efficiently drain rainwater and prevent water logging.

Saini directed them to regularly upload data on the availability of pumps in the prescribed format. Besides, he emphasised that provision of electricity backup must be ensured to guarantee uninterrupted operation of pump sets.

Reviewing the progress of drain cleaning, Saini directed that drains, especially those passing through cities and towns, must be thoroughly cleaned to prevent water overflow.

He emphasised that drains should be beautified and that the disposal of waste material into drains should be prevented by installing nets.

In the meeting, Saini also reviewed the progress of construction of various roads, bridges and laying of underground pipelines for the water drainage.

It was informed during the meeting that an amount of Rs 4.50 lakh has been allocated to each district for flood preparedness. In addition, Rs 50 lakh has been provided to the Public Health Engineering Department for dewatering operations. Additional funds may also be allocated, if required, under the State Disaster Management Fund.

Instructions were also issued to the deputy commissioners to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of waterborne and vector-borne diseases, especially during the monsoon season.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arun Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Sumita Misra, Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, Chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Vineet Garg, and other senior officers of various department were also present in the meeting.

