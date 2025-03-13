Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday tore into the opposition Congress, claiming it only tells ties and runs away when confronted with truth.

Replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the Assembly, Saini said the opposition during the discussions repeatedly accused the state government of doing nothing to show as its achievements, as he gave a detailed account of the several initiatives taken by the BJP regime in the state.

The Congress members staged a walkout within a few minutes after Saini started his speech.

Taking on the erstwhile Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress regime in Haryana, Saini said, "Criticism and comparison, if they have to be done, should also include the phase when they (Congress) were in power.”

The Congress was in power in Haryana for 10 years, and it should speak about its achievements then, Saini said.

"‘Tumahre paon ki neeche koyee zameen nahi hai, kamaal toh ye hai ki phir bhi tumhe yakeen nahi hai' (You have lost public support yet you refuse to believe it),” Saini said, targeting the Congress.

Since he took charge as the chief minister one year ago, Haryana witnessed three elections – Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and the recently-held municipal polls, Saini said.

There is a long list of achievements for the BJP to show, Saini said, claiming that ever since he took oath as the chief minister, he worked delicately to serve the people of Haryana, as he spelt out the various initiatives of his government.

The BJP government gave 26,000 jobs, Saini said, prompting Bhupinder Hooda to ask for how long these jobs were held back.

On Congress members staging a walkout soon after the chief minister began his speech, Hooda later told reporters that Saini was not replying to the governor's address, but talking only about his government's achievements.

After the Congress members left the House, Saini stepped up the attack on the grand old party on various fronts.

The chief minister said due to the wrong policies of the Congress, the people of Haryana rejected the party which scored a zero in the recent civic polls swept by the BJP.

"When the Congress was in power (in Haryana), it promised to give 100 square yard plots to the poor. But it only remained an announcement, and it was our government which fulfilled it," Saini said.

“The Congress only tells lies and makes false promises to people, and when confronted with truth, they simply run away,” the chief minister alleged.

"They don't even listen. The situation will be such that they will not even be in the opposition after 2029,” Saini said, adding that when the opposition members spoke during the discussions on the governor's address, no one interrupted, but now when “we confront them with facts, they don't want to listen”.

The chief minister also alleged that the Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka by making false promises to the people.

"But the people in Haryana realised that the Congress speaks pure lies, and kept them at bay,” Saini said.

On the Congress raising the issue of BJP promising in its poll manifesto to give cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 apeice to the poor, the chief minister said, "For their information, we have already started providing LPG cylinders to women of those households whose annual income is up to Rs 1.80 lakh. More than 13 lakh families are getting cylinders for Rs 500.”

Those who are complaining are upset with the fact that how could a government achieve so much within just one year in power, Saini said.

On some Congress MLAs raising the issue of unemployment in the state, Saini accused the party of quoting “unreliable” figures of a private body.

“According to a Central government body, during the October-December period of the current fiscal, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir was 13.1 per cent, 10.4 per cent in Himachal Pradesh, 5.9 per cent in Punjab as against a rate of 4.4 per cent in Haryana.

“We have taken steps to create more employment opportunities for our youth over the past 10 years. The Congress gave 86,000 jobs during its 10-year tenure that was marked by favouritism and bribes. We gave 1.75 lakh jobs purely on merit basis without any favouritism or regional bias,” Saini claimed

