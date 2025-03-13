Mumbai, March 13: 13th Roza (fast) of Ramzan 2025 is to be observed by Muslims in India on Friday, March 14. Muslims follow strict fasting rules, according to which, they do not eat or drink anything from dawn to dusk. Before starting their Ramzan (Ramadan) fast, they have a pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor. After skipping food and drink for the entire day, they break their fast with Iftar meal at the time of sunset. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 12th Roza on March 13 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Sehri is consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer, which is performed before the sun rises. After Sehri, they are not permitted to eat or drink anything including water during the day until the sun goes down. The day-long fast ends with Iftar which is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The call for Maghrib prayer commences at the time of sunset. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:34 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:13 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:59 AM

Iftar Time 6:16 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:31 AM

Iftar Time 5:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:31 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:15 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:43 AM

Iftar Time 5:59 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:16 AM

Iftar Time 5:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:34 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 14 (13th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Fasting during Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims. Those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly can skip the fast if necessary. However, they have to make up for the missed days later. Islam mandated fasting during Ramzan to help Muslims incorporate self-restrain and discipline in their daily lives. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Considered holy by Muslims, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims believe the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. After holding day-long fast for entire month, Muslims celebrate Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month, which begins when Ramadan concludes.

