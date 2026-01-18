Chandigarh [India], January 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini transferred the third instalment amounting to Rs 181 crore to the bank accounts of over eight lakh women beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Scheme.

The Chief Minister also released a gas subsidy of Rs 18.56 crore to more than six lakh women under the Har Ghar Har Grahani Scheme, aimed at providing relief to households across the state.

In addition, Saini transferred a total amount of Rs 894 crore to the bank accounts of lakhs of beneficiaries in Haryana under various welfare schemes, reinforcing the state government's commitment to inclusive development and social welfare.

The fund transfers were carried out as part of the government's ongoing efforts to ensure direct benefit transfer and strengthen financial support for women and other eligible beneficiaries.

CM Nayab Singh Saini said that double-engine governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are focused on the development and empowerment of every citizen and are working at an unstoppable pace.

Speaking to ANI after transferring funds to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, Saini said, "The double-engine governments working under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi are aimed at developing and empowering each and every citizen, and thus, are working at an unstoppable pace... Today, the amount was transferred to the beneficiaries under multiple schemes in this regard."

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries through transparent and efficient mechanisms.

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Friday criticised the AAP government in Punjab, accusing them of lying about farmer aid.

During a press conference, CM Saini cited earlier statements by AAP leaders and expressed surprise at the scale of alleged lies. Saini claimed that Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal made false claims about assistance given to farmers.

"Bhagwant Mann says he gave Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers. In Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal says he gave Rs 15,000 per acre. I am surprised that they are telling such a big lie," said Saini.

He accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of "betraying" the people of Punjab through lies regarding farmer compensation for land.

Saini highlighted that the Haryana government provided ₹1,400 crore aid to farmers, contrasting it with Punjab's alleged betrayal.

He urged Punjab's people to support the BJP, stating that Punjab's future lies with the party"I want to tell the people of Punjab that the decision you made, the government you formed with such enthusiasm, has betrayed you", he claimed.

He targeted the AAP leaders over their statements during the flooding in Punjab last year. (ANI)

