Haryana CM visits Anil Vij at PGI Chandigarh to enquire about his health. [Photo/ANI]

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited State Home Minister Anil Vij at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh to enquire about his health.

Anil Vij was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after his oxygen level dipped on Sunday.

The minister was admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh earlier today on the advice of a panel of doctors after his oxygen level dipped.

Vij had tested positive for coronavirus last year on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state.

Earlier, Haryana BJP President Om Prakash Dhankhar had also met Vij at his residence in Shastri Colony, Ambala. (ANI)

