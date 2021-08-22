Realme, the Chinese phone brand, is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. Dubbed as Realme C21Y, the smartphone will be launched in India tomorrow at 12:30 pm IST. The handset will be unveiled on the official website. Ahead of its official debut, the affordable smartphone has been listed on Flipkart, suggesting it would go on sale exclusively via an e-commerce platform.

Realme C21Y Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

As a reminder, Realme revealed the C21Y smartphone in Vietnam last month. The main highlights of the phone are 13MP triple rear cameras, 5MP selfie camera, 5000mAh battery, Unisoc T610 SoC, and more. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for security purposes.

A dedicated microsite on Flipkart has gone live on Realme.com with 'Notify Me' for registrations. As per the listing, the teaser page confirms that the handset will be offered in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours. Several reports suggest that it is likely to be priced in the same range as the Vietnam model. The Vietnam-spec model is offered in two variants - 3GB + 32GB & 4GB +64GB. The former is priced at VND 3,240,000 (around Rs. 10,500), while the latter costs VND 3,710,000 (around Rs. 12,000).

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme C21Y sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage options. For optics, there is a 13MP primary sensor assisted by two 2MP B&W and macro shooters. The front camera is a 5MP shooter for video calls and selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting reverse wired charging. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI.

