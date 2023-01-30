Rohtak (Haryana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited U19 T20 women's cricket team captain, Shefali Verma's home in Rohtak on Monday morning and congratulated her family.

This comes after the Indian women's cricket won the ICC U19 T20 world cup on Sunday beating England.

"I reached U19 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team captain Shefali Verma's home in Rohtak. I congratulated her grandfather on his granddaughter's achievement by offering him sweets. I also extended my best wishes to her family. The country is proud of daughter Shefali and the entire cricket team," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Shafali played a pivotal role in helping India claim the inaugural U19 title with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England on Sunday.

Shafali is already an established star in India's senior side and wants to make the visit to South Africa even more worthwhile with another piece of silverware at next month's tournament. "No, the big one also," Shafali was quoted as saying by ICC when asked if the U19 trophy was the only one she was looking to take back from South Africa. "I am someone who focuses on the task at hand. When I entered the Under-19s, I only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup and we have won that today. "

Chasing a target of 69, Shafali Verma started the world cup winning chase by smashing a beautiful four on Hannah Baker's delivery. Baker then gave her team a big breakthrough as she dismissed Shafali for 15 off 11. England bowlers tried to turn the game back as captain Grace Scrivens removed dangerous batter Shweta Sehrawat for 5 runs of 6 balls.

The right-handed batter Gongadi Trisha then came out to bat. Soumya Tiwari played some aggressive shots while Trisha played the anchor role. After 10 overs India needed 21 runs in 60 balls to win. Gongadi Trisha then hammered Ellie Anderson for back-to-back fours.

In the 13th over of the innings, Alexa Stonehouse dismissed batter Gongadi Trisha for 24 off 29 deliveries. Soumya Tiwari then led Team India to clinch the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title beating England by seven wickets. (ANI)

