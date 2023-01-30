Mumbai, January 30: The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a surprising change in consumer behaviour. According to the latest government data, the sales of condoms and contraceptive tablets rose during the lockdowns and restrictions implemented after the COVID-19 outbreak in India during 2020-2021. However, the rate of male and female sterilisations dropped sharply at the same time.

The sale of condoms rose by 7% despite lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions. At the same time, Chhaya (contraceptive) pills usage doubled. However, the report of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) noted that sterilisations fell by 25% in 2021-22 compared to the year before that from 34 lakhs to 9 lakhs. Condom Orders on Swiggy Instamart! Mumbai Tops Indian Cities in Ordering Condoms Claims Survey.

In FY 2020-21, efforts were made to distribute free condoms through HIV facilities. In comparison to last year’s budget allocation of Rs 40 crore, this year, an allocation of Rs 77 crore was done to meet the increased demand given the increase in the number of TIs and provision of free condoms for HRGs at HIV facilities, the New Indian Express reported citing the HMIS report. COVID-19 Vaccine Study 2023: Human Immunity Strengthens Over Time in Vaccinated People.

The report said that nearly 76.5 lakh Chhaya contraception pills were distributed in 2021-22, almost 16 lakhs more than that distributed in 2020-21. As per the state-wise data, Uttar Pradesh, followed by Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal, was the leading state in the distribution of the pills, followed by Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

