New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Haryana Congress on Monday dubbed the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly on transfer of Chandigarh to the state as a "political gimmick" and decided to meet the president, prime minister and Haryana governor over the issue.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at the Haryana Bhawan in Delhi, where leaders said Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and will remain so.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The meeting was chaired by CLP leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and was attended by around 25 leaders of the party's state unit.

"We have seen and discussed the resolution passed in the Punjab assembly regarding Chandigarh, which we strongly oppose as Chandigarh belongs to Haryana," Hooda told PTI after the meeting.

"The resolution passed in Punjab's assembly is merely a political gimmick and the same has no meaning or standing," he said.

Hooda said Congress' leaders from Haryana will first meet the Haryana governor against this move and later the prime minister and the president.

He said the party has sought time from the Haryana governor.

"Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and the Shah Commission has already given Chandigarh to Haryana. There are separate issues of disputes -- water, territory and the capital, and of these getting water for Haryana is our first priority," he said.

Chandgarh already is the capital of Haryana and some territories need to be transferred to Haryana, for which the Haryana Congress will continue its protest.

Several legislators were also part of the meet at the Haryana Bhawan.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Singh Hooda had also earlier moved an adjournment motion in the Upper House of Parliament to discuss the issue, but the same was rejected by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

In his notice, Hooda said the Punjab resolution is a "gross violation of the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 and this act of Punjab is likely to disturb the peace, harmony and stability in the entire region".

He also claimed that "the rightful claim of Haryana over the UT of Chandigarh and its rightful share of river waters is legally entitled and protection under the Constitution".

