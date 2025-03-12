Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Counting of votes for municipal elections is underway across multiple districts, including Gurugram, Sirsa, Jhajjar, and Karnal, after voting took place on March 2.

The elections were held for the general election of mayors and members of all wards of seven Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees.

Additionally, bypolls were held for three president seats in Municipal Council Sohna (Gurugram), Municipal Committee Assandh (Karnal) and Municipal Committee Ismailabad (Kurukshetra).

In Gurugram, Karan Goel, DCP West, says, "We have set up all the facilities, and government employees have been assigned the counting duty. There are 36 wards in MCG. The counting for Mayor will take place first, and later, simultaneously, the counting for ward members will take place. Security forces have been deployed."

Meanwhile, in Sirsa, DSP Vikas Krishan Yadav says, "Security has been tightened, and the counting is underway. We have deployed over 600 officials for counting, and the second round is in progress."

In Karnal, Rajeev Kumar, DSP, said, "There is multi-layer security; one layer is outside, one layer is here and beyond that, there are two layers inside, so multi-layer security has been done, and many policemen have been deployed in it. It is going on peacefully, and the election will be held peacefully. It has started. Yes, the process started at 8 o'clock and it is still going on. It is peaceful. It will be peaceful even further. We've also conducted checks outside, ensuring that items like mobile phones, smartwatches, and wallets are in order. The administration has arranged for all necessary requirements inside the venue."

Similar counting processes are taking place in Jhajjar and other districts, with tight security arrangements in place. The voting for the municipal election was held on March 2.

The State Election Commission of Haryana announced general elections for seven Municipal Corporations, four Municipal Councils, and 21 Municipal Committees. Simultaneously, by-elections for vacant seats in various urban local bodies were also conducted.

Polling was held in seven key municipal corporations, including Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamuna Nagar.

Additionally, 21 Municipal Committees saw electoral contests, including Barara in Ambala, Bawani Khera, Siwani, Loharu in Bhiwani, Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad, and Farrukh Nagar in Gurugram. (ANI)

