Mumbai, March 12: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) announced an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India. The company on Wednesday stated that this agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio's offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX's direct offerings to consumers and businesses.

It said, "Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts". Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio's position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink's position as the world's leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India. The company also stated that it will not only offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets but will establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation. Bharti Airtel Partners With Elon Musk's SpaceX To Bring Starlink's High-Speed Internet to India.

The company added that the agreement with SpaceX is part of it's commitment to ensuring that reliable internet is fully accessible to all enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India. Starlink complements JioAirFiber and JioFiber by extending high speed internet to the most challenging of locations in a quick and affordable manner.

Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to further enhance India's digital ecosystem. Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio said, "Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio's top priority". Starlink Expands Global Reach, Connecting Over 5 Million People Across 125 Countries.

He further added, "Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio's broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of highspeed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country." Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a worldclass all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 5G and 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).