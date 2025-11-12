Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 12 (ANI): A team of Haryana Police Crime Branch on Wednesday reached the residence of Dr Muzammil, to probe the case in which he was arrested in connection with the 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle and other ammunition recovered in Faridabad on November 10.

Earlier, a team of Haryana Police also visited the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where Dr Muzammil used to teach.

Meanwhile, the Al-Falah University on Wednesday denied connection with Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Adeel Rather, who were arrested in connection with the 360 kgs of explosives recovered in Faridabad.

Issuing a statement, University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said that the University has no connection with the accused apart from them working in their official capacities, and no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored within the University premises.

The statement said, "We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events. We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies. We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University."

The Vice Chancellor also slammed the online platforms circulating misleading information regarding the University.

"It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities," the statement added.

In the wake of the blast in Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. (ANI)

