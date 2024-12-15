Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur on Sunday chaired a meeting in Chandigarh to discuss the effective implementation of three new criminal laws, controlling violent crimes, and a drug-free state campaign, according to a press release.

During the meeting, necessary guidelines were issued to senior officials. Officials and superintendents of police from across the state participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Reviewing the work done in the state regarding drug eradication, the DGP said that making the state drug-free is one of the top priorities of the Haryana Police.

Although commendable work was being done in the state to eradicate drugs, it was essential to work in a more planned manner to make Haryana a drug-free state, the DGP said in a press release.

He stressed the need to make villages or wards drug-free and that it was necessary to inform people about the ill effects of drugs and crack down on those who smuggle them.

He said that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) should take strict action against those who sell drugs and directed that action be taken against pharmacists who are selling banned drugs as per the rules.

Work with a zero-tolerance policy in this matter, he added.

The DGP also said that the SSP should hold meetings with drug sellers and inform them about the legal provisions in this regard and directed that the police officers should interact with youth and children in their respective areas.

The police should not allow drugs to be sold in their area, and those who are addicted to drugs should be counselled and treated in OPDs or drug rehabilitation centres established at the district level, the DGP added.

Along with this, he emphasised that Station House Officers (SHOs) and Deputy SSPs should visit the villages and talk to people, which would help them obtain important information, and the police will come to know about many issues, which will help them make their area drug-free.

In the meeting, Kapur also discussed with the officers about the effective implementation of the three new criminal laws. Kapur said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has set a target to develop Haryana as a model for effectively implementing the three new criminal laws and stated that these laws have to be fully implemented in Haryana by February 28, 2025 as per the set target.

In the meeting, he told the officers in detail about the e-Sakshay app, its implementations, and its usage. He said that e-Sakshay is an effective app through which the provisions contained in the three new criminal laws can be implemented effectively. In the meeting, he also talked about the case diary module and videography of chance recovery and planned recovery. Along with this, he emphasised the importance of training.

The DGP highlighted that the three new criminal laws will strengthen the justice system, and people will get speedy justice. He said that all types of resources are available with the Haryana Police to implement the three new criminal laws, and more resources will be made available in the future as needed.

In the meeting, Kapur also issued necessary guidelines to the officers regarding crime control. He reiterated that to control crime, it is necessary to make the necessary arrangements before it happens. He clearly said that strict action should be taken against criminals and they should be dealt with severely. He said that no one is allowed to tamper with the law and order in the state. In the meeting, there was also a detailed discussion on how to deal with the new methods adopted by criminals.

Many other officers, including MD HPHC OP Singh, CP Panchkula Rakesh Arya, SP Nikita Gahlout, AIG Admin Himanshu Garg, and AIG Provisioning Kamaldeep Goyal, were present in this meeting held at Police Headquarters. (ANI)

