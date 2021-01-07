Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday extended the tenure of state's police chief Manoj Yadava till further orders.

Yadava was appointed as state's director-general of police on February 21, 2019 for two years.

"The Haryana Government has issued orders for the extension of tenure of DGP Manoj Yadava beyond February 20, 2021 till further orders," an official release said here.

The 1988-batch, Haryana-cadre IPS officer, who earlier worked as an additional director in the Intelligence Bureau for several years, was among the three Indian Police Service officers recommended by a committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment as the state police chief.

The officer had returned to his parent cadre after a 15-year stint with the IB.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)