Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 4 (ANI): Haryana has got its first electric vehicle charging station in Panchkula, officials said on Monday.

According to the Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the E-charging station would provide free charging facilities for all types of electric vehicles.

The E-charging stations would be set up at 500 different places in the state, it added. (ANI)

