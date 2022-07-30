Chandigarh [India], July 30 (ANI): Haryana government on Friday announced 36-hour free bus travel for women on the state transport buses as a gift for Raksha Bandhan.

The free bus travel will start from 12 pm of August 10 to 12 am of August 11, as per the government.

Also Read | Paryushan Parv 2022: Meat Shops in Gurugram To Stay Closed for Nine Days During Jain Festival.

"Giving the gift of Rakshabandhan to women, Haryana Government has decided to provide free travel facility in Haryana Transport buses this year also. The facility of free travel will start from 12 noon on 10th August, 2022 till 12 midnight on 11th August, 2022 Raksha Bandhan," tweeted Chief Minister's Office.

This year, the festival that marks the bond of love between the siblings will be celebrated on August 11.

Also Read | Delhi: Five Hurt As Bus Hits Two-Wheelers in Jahangirpuri, Say Police.

Notably, free bus rides for women were being offered in the state for the past several years, however, it was halted because of the COVID pandemic.

Due to the improvement in the COVID situation, the state government decided to resume the facility. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)