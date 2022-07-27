Raksha Bandhan is a festival that has its own uniqueness of childlike innocence. This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, August 11. All brothers and sisters, no matter what age group, are always excited about the festival of Rakhi. Girls and women shop for the best rakhi for their brothers and brothers look out for the best gifts that can get to make their sisters happy. The girls decorate the thali in the best possible way they can where they can keep the Rakhi, the mithai and other essentials of the festival together. As you celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2922, we at LatestLY, have curated a few ideas that can help you decorate your thali in the most perfect way for the festival. From Kum Kum to Sweets, 7 Things That Must Be Placed on the Plate Before Tying Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Thali Decoration Idea

The main items required in a thali for the occasion of Rakhi are Roli, rice, Diya, sweet, water, incense sticks and stand, rakhi, coconut and sandalwood paste. These items are a must in every Rakhi Thali. Therefore, you need to decorate the thali in such a way that it accommodates all the essential items. From Diya to Akshat, Here Are Holy Things That You Must Place on the Thali to Complete the Rituals.

You can use pearls, craft papers, ribbons, sparkles etc to decorate the plate. Many people also opt for easy decoration ideas using just flowers and flower petals. Rose petals can be used to make the thali look beautiful and it also gives an amazing fragrance. Use amazing ideas from the given video to decorate your rakhi thali this Raksha Bandhan.

Wishing everyone Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

