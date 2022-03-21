Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) Following the opposition objection to changes in the Haryana domicile rules, the state government on Monday informed the Assembly that the condition of residing for a minimum of five years in the state shall be applicable only for specific purposes under the Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.

The Act pertains to providing employment to the youth of the state and the grant of employment generation subsidy for industrial units of Haryana.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said this in response to a question raised by Congress member Varun Chaudhary.

Chaudhary had sought to know the reason for which the Haryana government reduced the earlier condition of 15 years for domicile to five years now.

The condition of residing in Haryana for a minimum of five years shall be applicable for the specific purpose of employment of residents of the state under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 and the grant of employment generation subsidy to industrial units under the Haryana Employment and Entrepreneurship Policy, 2020 or other sector-specific industrial policies, the deputy chief minister informed the House.

Recently, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that by reducing the time period to get domicile of the state, "this government wants to change the demography of Haryana so that the rights of the local people can be curtailed".

In response to another question, Chautala said a Special Girdawari (revenue survey) will be conducted in all 22 districts of the state.

MLAs who feel that villages of their area have suffered damage due to rain and hailstorm recently and those who are not satisfied with the report prepared by the patwari can write the names of those villages and submit to the deputy commissioner concerned and to him as well for necessary action, he said.

Chautala informed that the initial report of the preliminary Girdawari conducted from February 1 to March 1 has been received, and later, orders have been given to conduct a special Girdawari.

The final report of both will be prepared, and after that, the affected farmers will be given compensation, he said.

