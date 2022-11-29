Gurugram, Nov 29 (PTI) Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh on Tuesday assured industrialists that the state government will try its best to resolve all issues related to electricity supply so that economic development does not suffer.

He was speaking at Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 and Buyer-Seller Interface organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) here.

Singh said a cabinet meeting has been called in the first week of December during which he will put forward issues in the power sector.

He also asked real estate developers and builders to create an interface with the government officials concerned so that all bottlenecks could be addressed.

"The power sector is well developed and equally well-laid out to serve industries, though problems do keep arising for various reasons. Hence, it becomes the responsibility of the government as well as the industry to come up with solutions," Singh added.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria said urban infrastructure in the state has witnessed major improvements after the BJP government came to power in Haryana.

He, however, admitted that there were few issues in some sectors, including power, which needed immediate attention of the policymakers.

NAREDCO chairman Praveen Jain praised the Haryana government for its pro-active role in inviting real estate developers to the state and supporting them.

He suggested that some new initiatives were, however, required by the policymakers to build a rapport between the government and the industry.

NAREDCO vice chairman Niranjan Hiranandani said if the contribution of real estate sector to the national GDP has to reach 15 per cent by 2030, the business has to grow at the rate of 25 per cent each year. This, he said, will help India achieve its target of five trillion dollar economy by 2030.

