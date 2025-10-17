Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday that the current government is committed to the welfare and holistic development of farmers, the underprivileged, youth, and women.

According to an official statement, he said that the government's policies are transparent, its intentions sincere, and that, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, development efforts in the state are progressing at three times the previous pace. The government continues to work with the ethos of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a state-level function held in Panchkula to mark the one successful year of the present Haryana government. The event was attended by Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Sh. Harvinder Kalyan, MLA, Smt. Shakti Rani Sharma, former Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Sh. Gian Chand Gupta, and several other dignitaries. The program was broadcast live to district-level events across Haryana, allowing citizens throughout the state to hear the Chief Minister's message.

CM Saini said that the Scheduled Castes, who had long been deprived of their rightful opportunities, are now being empowered through increased participation in government jobs, Panchayat, and local body elections. He added that the Backward Class-B community has been granted reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, including 5 percent reservation for the post of Sarpanch and proportional representation based on their population for other posts. He further said that the government has granted land rights to the Prajapati community in 1,700 villages to support their traditional pottery business. Now, there will be no hurdles in their livelihood. We have taken steps to restore the dignity and respect of the Prajapati community, he said.

The Chief Minister informed that the Haryana Village Shamlat Land Act, 1961 has been amended to grant ownership rights to individuals who were tenants before the formation of the state. A provision has been made to grant ownership rights to families occupying Panchayat and Municipal land for more than 20 years. Citizens can submit applications to the Deputy Commissioner and acquire ownership by paying one-and-a-half times the collector rate.

Speaking about renewable energy initiatives, the Chief Minister said that under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the state aims to install free rooftop solar systems of up to 2 kilowatts by March 31, 2027. So far, 37,825 solar systems have been installed. He added that citizens opting for 3-kilowatt systems are eligible for an additional subsidy of Rs 18,000 for the third kilowatt. Over the past 11 years, 1,61,837 solar pumps have been installed, including 33,553 in the last one year alone.

He said that under the Dayalu Scheme, financial assistance totaling Rs 309.67 crore has been provided to 8,299 eligible families with annual incomes up to Rs 1.80 lakh. Furthermore, under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, a financial grant of up to Rs 71,000 is given to support the marriage of daughters from economically weaker families.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has placed farmers at the heart of its policies. He said that today, all crops in Haryana are procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Over the last 11 crop seasons, an amount of Rs 1,54,000 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers. Ensuring payment within 48 hours of crop sale, he said, is a testament to the government's transparent and efficient procurement system. To support farmers affected by deficient rainfall last year, the government released Rs 1,345 crore as a bonus at the rate of Rs 2,000 per acre for Kharif crops. Over the past 11 years, more than Rs 15,000 crore has been disbursed to farmers as compensation for crop losses and under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the enactment of the Haryana Agricultural Land Lease Bill, 2024, which has helped restore trust between tenant farmers and landowners by providing legal clarity and security for both parties. To curb the sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs, a stringent law has been passed, mandating a five-year jail sentence for those found guilty of manufacturing or selling fake fertilizers, seeds, or pesticides.

