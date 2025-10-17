New Delhi, October 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that "Maoist terrorism is injustice and a grave sin against the nation's youth" and the day is not far when India will be completely "free from Naxalism and Maoist violence". Addressing the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi also slammed the Congress, saying that "contractors of Maoist terror did not allow the stories of their suffering to reach the people of India and the Congress ecosystem did not allow this to be discussed" .

PM Modi said due to the efforts of his government, the number of districts affected by Maoist terror has shrunk to 11 from 125. He said only three districts remain that are severely affected by Maoism. "Maoist terror is a grave injustice to the country's youth. It's a grave sin. I couldn't leave the country's youth in this state. I felt uneasy. I kept my mouth shut. Today, for the first time, I'm presenting my pain to you. I know the mothers who have lost their sons... That's why, after 2014, our government, with complete sensitivity, attempted to reintegrate these misguided youth into the mainstream... Until 11 years ago, 125 districts across the country were affected by Maoist terror. Today, that number has shrunk to just 11... Now, only three districts remain that are severely affected by Maoism," he said. ‘India to Be Maoist Terror-Free Soon’: PM Narendra Modi Declares Scourge of Maoist Terrorism in Country Nearing Its End.

"Just a few days ago, several victims of Maoist terror came to Delhi... pleading with folded hands to convey their message to the people of India. They held a press conference. None of you may have seen or heard it. These contractors of Maoist terror did not allow the stories of their suffering to reach the people of India. The Congress ecosystem did not allow this to be discussed... I say this with great responsibility that those who dance with the Constitution on their heads, even today, work day and night to protect Maoist terrorists who do not believe in the Constitution," he added.

The Prime Minister said 303 Naxalites have surrendered in the last 75 hours. "These are no ordinary Naxalites. Some had a bounty of 1 crore rupees on them... all of them had bounties declared against them. A large quantity of weapons has also been seized from these Naxalites. All of these people have now given up their guns and bombs and are ready to embrace the Constitution of India. When there's a government fully dedicated to the Constitution, even those who have gone astray return," he said. "Now they are returning to the mainstream of development. And these people are admitting that they were on the wrong path. Now they will move forward," he added. ‘Fishermen Issue Sensitive, Need More Discussion for Practical Solution’: Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya After Meeting With Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi said this time, Diwali celebrations will be more vibrant in areas free from Maoist terrorism. "Those people haven't seen Diwali in 50, 55 years. Now they will. I'm confident that our hard work will bear fruit, and lamps of happiness will be lit in these areas... The day is not far when the country will be completely free from Naxalism and Maoist terrorism. This is Modi's guarantee," he added. (The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)