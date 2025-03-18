Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday introduced a bill in the state assembly to curb activities of unscrupulous travel agents and safeguard the interests of residents.

The Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2025 was moved in the assembly by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini this evening. It will likely be taken up for discussion in the ongoing budget session.

Also Read | Bengaluru Job Crisis: Bangalore To Witness Massive Layoffs in IT Industry Due to AI and Automation in Coming Months, Job Cuts To Cripple Housing Market, Says Report.

The development comes amid the US deportation of illegal Indian immigrants, many of them from Punjab and Haryana, who entered America through "donkey route" -- an illegal and risky pathway used by travel agents to send people abroad.

Last week, the state government had withdrawn the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2024 after certain observations by the Centre, and said it intends to move a fresh Bill after incorporating provisions enshrined in the newly enacted criminal laws.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh News: 4 Aides of Pro-Khalistani Leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Transferred From Assam's Dibrugarh to Punjab.

As per the provisions of the Bill moved in the House on Tuesday, operation of travel agencies without registration will be a punishable offence.

According to the Bill, a travel agent operating without registration shall attract a jail term which shall not be less than two years but which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to pay fine between Rs 2-5 lakh.

Also, whoever attempts or is found involved in human smuggling or in the preparation of forged documents, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than seven years but which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to pay fine between Rs 2-5 lakh.

The Bill proposes to establish a framework to ensure the transparency, accountability and integrity of travel agents and to check their illegal and fraudulent activities, safeguarding the interests of Haryana residents.

Under the provisions of the Bill, obtaining a registration certificate by travel agents is mandatory. Besides, fresh registration certificate will be required if a travel agent opens other offices and branches in the same or other district.

Among other provisions of the Bill, the competent authority may cancel the registration certificate on an application made to it by any person or otherwise on information on various grounds including, that the travel agent has become insolvent or bankrupt; been found involved in human smuggling or in preparation of forged documents; or been convicted by a court for a criminal offence.

Besides the Bill on travel agents, seven other bills including the Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill, 2025, were also introduced in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The Haryana Prevention of Public Gambling Bill proposes a jail term for those indulging in match fixing or spot fixing in sports.

The Bill provides for the prevention and punishment of public gambling, keeping of common gambling house, betting in sports or elections, match fixing or spot fixing in sports in Haryana.

As per the provisions of the bill, whoever indulges in gambling at a public place or in a common gambling house or is found therein, shall be liable for imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine up to Rs 10,000 or both.

Whoever, being the owner, occupier or keeper of a common gambling house or who indulges in financing, directly or indirectly for the operation of a common gambling house, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years but which may extend to five years and also shall be liable to pay fine up to Rs 1 lakh.

Whoever indulges in match fixing or spot fixing in sports, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years and may extend to five years and shall also be liable to pay fine which shall not be less than Rs 5 lakh.

As per the Bill, any executive magistrate or gazetted office of police having jurisdiction, shall have the power to authorize a police officer not below the rank of a sub-inspector to enter and search any place and all such persons, upon receipt of credible information or after such enquiry, as he may think necessary that offence under this law has been or is being committed.

Such police officer may arrest any person without warrant and also seize all the articles and money etc, which are found therein and being used for the purpose of gambling.

Among the eight bills which were introduced in the House on Tuesday also included the Insecticides (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Haryana Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)