Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) The Haryana government has notified four special courts to fast-track cases of offences under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, which prohibits cow slaughter.

According to a notification issued by the government on March 4, the special courts in Nuh, Palwal, Ambala and Hisar will cover all the districts in the state.

"The Governor of Haryana with the concurrence of Punjab and Haryana High Court, hereby, designates the courts of the senior most Additional District and Sessions Judge and Civil Judge, holding regular court, in districts Nuh, Palwal, Ambala and Hisar as special courts to try the offences under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, on fast track within the jurisdiction specified," according to the notification.

The special court in Nuh will cover Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Charkhi Dasari and Bhiwani districts, while the Palwal court will cover Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat and Panipat.

Likesise, the Ambala court will cover Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal, while the Hisar court will have jurisdiction over Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

The Haryana assembly in March, 2015, passed the Bill for the "protection and upkeep" of cows. It clamps a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state and provides for a rigorous imprisonment ranging from three years to 10 years for killing the animal.

The cow protection law came into force later that year.

