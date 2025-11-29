Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Haryana government has ordered immediate measures on sub-standard sports infrastructure across all sports premises under the state's jurisdiction, days after a 16-year-old national-level basketball player died when an old basketball post collapsed on him during practice in Rohtak earlier this week.

Wrestler Geeta Phogat expressed grief over the incident, calling it "a very sad matter". Speaking to ANI in Sonipat, she said, "This is a very sad matter. In this hour of grief, our condolences are with the victim's family. This is very unfortunate. Proper maintenance and repair of existing infrastructure should be done."

The victim's father, Sandeep Rathi, held the administration responsible for the tragedy. "I consider this the fault of the administration. If they work properly, then we won't lose our sportspersons. Our demand is to provide adequate facilities to the players so that they can play for the country in future," he told ANI.

District Sports Officer Satender Kumar said the incident occurred at the Hoshiyar Singh Stadium, a school-owned facility with a wrestling centre. He explained that an old basketball pole, which children had climbed, gave way and fell on the young player.

"The Hoshiyar Singh Stadium is school property with a wrestling centre. Sanjay is our coach with a wrestling nursery. Some kids were at the basketball court, where an old pole was present. They climbed the pole, which then broke and fell. It's very unfortunate, and a matter of great shame for us, that one of our players died in this way," he said.

He further added that a similar post-related death had occurred earlier in Lakhan Majra, prompting the formation of a committee comprising basketball coaches, in-charges, and senior officials from Rajiv Gandhi stadiums to inspect all facilities.

"We've formed a committee that includes basketball coaches, in-charges, and senior coaches from all our Rajiv Gandhi stadiums. We're getting everything checked. These posts are quite old. It's high time to replace them. We will inspect all grounds and equipment, remove any faulty items, and request funding from the department to install new poles," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Sports Department, Government of Haryana, issued directions to take remedial measures for sub-standard buildings and sports equipment on the sports premises under its jurisdiction.

All substandard sports equipment is to be removed immediately. Use of all sub-standard infrastructure to be stopped with immediate effect, and repair work to be carried out. (ANI)

