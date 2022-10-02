Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Several Superintendents of Police got a phone call late in the night from Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij who held a "Janata Darbar" in Ambala and pulled up officers over police negligence as alleged by the public.

The 69-year-old minister holds the Janata Darbar every Saturday in Ambala, his home constituency, during which he hears people's grievances.

On Saturday, due to the high number of complaints and rush of people, the darbar continued till 1 am as the minister rang up several SPs across districts.

According to an official statement on Sunday, Vij while acting on the complaints of the people, issued directions to suspend four police personnel, including an Assistant Sub Inspector.

He also ordered the constituting of a Special Investigation Team in more than 10 cases.

According to the statement, Vij called up SP Sirsa at 12.30 am, and asked him why action was not taken in a case of assault.

“A person is standing in front of me with a complaint regarding an assault case. Why has the police not arrested the accused in the case yet?” he asked the officer and directed him to take immediate action in this matter.

At 12.15 am, the Home Minister rang up SP Palwal and directed him to take action in a case of threat and assault.

According to the statement, the complainant had alleged that out of 15 accused named in an FIR, only two-three had been arrested and he was being threatened by the ones still at large.

At 12.05 am, Vij told SP Charkhi Dadri to take action against the police staff who failed to register a case.

In this incident, the complainant had told the minister that despite his identifying the accused in a road accident case, there neither was filed a case against the culprit, nor was he arrested.

Calling SP Karnal at 11.15 pm, Vij took stock of a matter of dowry harassment, in which a woman had killed herself jumping into a canal with her two children.

The minister directed the SP to arrest the accused immediately.

Vij called up the SP Sonipat too and asked about the status of another dowry harassment complaint filed by a person from Gohana.

The matter, according to the statement, had also drawn the attention of the state women's commission, which had filed its report in the matter.

Vij directed the SP to inquire into the delay in the filing of the FIR and suspend the guilty officers.

