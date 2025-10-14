Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 14 (ANI): Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family and expressed grief over the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence.

The Congress MP offered condolences to his family members, acknowledging Puran Kumar's services and integrity in public life.

He was accompanied by several senior Haryana Congress leaders, reflecting the party's solidarity with the bereaved family, including Deepender Singh Hooda, Member of Parliament; Gaurav Moolana, senior Congress leader; Kumari Selja, former Union Minister; and Rao Dan Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In the 'final note' he left behind, the senior officer accused eight high-ranking police officials, including Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Following the ongoing controversy, IPS Om Parkash Singh has been assigned the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana after DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave following allegations surrounding the death of IPS Y Puran Kumar.

"The Governor of Haryana is pleased to assign the additional charge of DGP Haryana to Sh. Om Parkash Singh, IPS (HY:1992 RR), Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula, Director /FSL Madhuban and DG/ HSBNCB (H) during the leave period of Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS HY:1990," an order by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, read.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police has issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the widow of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, seeking the laptop belonging to her deceased husband.

According to police, the laptop is considered a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into the IPS officer's death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that the device may hold vital information, including the original draft of the alleged suicide note found on it.

Police sources revealed that the laptop is intended to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for digital examination to verify the authenticity of the suicide note.

Investigators aim to confirm whether the note was indeed written by IPS Puran Kumar himself and created on his own laptop.

The same laptop reportedly contains a saved draft of the suicide note, which the police believe was sent via email by the officer before his death. The SIT also aims to determine how many people received the note, the exact time it was sent, and when each recipient accessed the email.

As of now, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar has not yet handed over her late husband's laptop to the investigating team. (ANI)

