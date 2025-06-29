Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Haryana-cadre IPS officer Smiti Chaudhary passed away during treatment for an illness in a hospital in Nashik city on Friday at the age of 48, an official said.

She is survived by her husband and Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Rajesh Kumar, the current Director of the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik, 190 km from Mumbai.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in July 2025: No Nationwide Holiday for Muharram on July 7, Banks To Remain Shut for 13 Days This Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Chaudhary, an IPS officer of 2012 batch, had been posted as the Superintendent of Police of Haryana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) since 2023.

She breathed her last at a hospital in Nashik during treatment, an official said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan Will Throw Waqf Act Into Dustbin After Forming Govt in State, Says Tejashwi Yadav.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)