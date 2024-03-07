Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, on Thursday said that the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has issued appointment letters to 118,880 youth so far. Among the appointees, 32,189 are from the Scheduled Caste, 29,288 from the Backward Class, and 44,270 from the general category.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the expansion of opportunities by adding 30 new job activities to the portal, ensuring a wider reach for youth to avail benefits in various categories. Giving this information after presiding over the 6th meeting of the board of HKRNL, Kaushal said that the appointment letters issued so far comprise 30.43 per cent of youth from the SC category, 27.69 per cent from the BC category, and 41.86 per cent from the general category.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Over Rs 10,000 Crore To Boost India's AI Ecosystem.

Additionally, salary structures have been determined by categorizing all districts of the state into three categories.

The Corporation has verified the EPF of 110,814 individuals and the ESI benefits of 86,215 appointees. Furthermore, 111,842 youth have enrolled in the Labour Welfare Fund. Sanjeev Kausha urged for a final opportunity to be extended to those employees not yet uploaded on the portal.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Gym Trainer Stabbed Multiple Times Day Before Wedding in Raju Park Area, Father 'Missing'.

Highlighting the corporation's role in providing employment opportunities in the private sector, both within the state and internationally, he emphasized the importance of sending a copy of the charges taken by the corporation to the finance department.

Efforts are underway by the Corporation to make 8,169 youth proficient in the skill test. Additionally, employees drawing a salary of Rs 21,000 have been authorized to avail the benefits of the Chirayu Scheme, with a lump sum amount of Rs 1,500 per employee and family for one year being deposited.

Opportunities have also been created for Haryana's youth to work in countries such as Dubai, Finland, Israel, and Japan. Advertisements have been released to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth in foreign countries, he added.

The meeting was attended by several senior officers, including Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary Vijendra Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary Urban Local Bodies Vikas Gupta, Special Secretary Aditya Dahiya, and Director Dheeraj P Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)