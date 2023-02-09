Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana has made rapid strides to occupy a place on the global map, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday.

Khattar, who was delivering the keynote address at a meeting organised by IIM-Rohtak related to India's presidency of the G20, said, "Haryana has emerged as an economic and sporting powerhouse, a hub of manufacturing activity and a cynosure of all investing eyes -- both domestic and foreign."

Also Read | “There is a Subsidy of Rs 200. What is This Subsidy? It is Tax Payer’s Money. … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The theme of India's G20 presidency -- "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future)" -- outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to induce inclusive collaboration among developed and emerging nations and recognise the significance of collective and united action, Khattar added.

Stressing that India has the potential to convert challenges into opportunities, the Haryana chief minister said the G20 presidency offers an unprecedented scope to prove the country's credentials as a global force and establish its credibility in resolving global economic issues.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: DRI, Indian Coast Guard Recover 12 kg Gold Dumped in Sea off Mandapam.

"I am sure India's G20 presidency will usher in a new global order marked by amity and brotherhood," he said.

National Green Tribunal Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Member of Parliament Satyapal Singh, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, IIM-Rohtak Director Dr Dheeraj Sharma were among the dignitaries present at the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)