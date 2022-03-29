Nuh (Har), Mar 29 (PTI) A joint team of the anti-narcotic cell and the crime investigation agency arrested six drug smugglers carrying marijuana worth around Rs 1 crore by hiding it in 32 plastic bags under the rice straw.

The consignment was hidden in a truck, police said.

Police recovered over 956 kg of marijuana along with the truck. The market value of the recovered marijuana is around Rs 1 crore, said police.

Police said an FIR has been registered at the Nuh Sadar police station and they are questioning the accused.

Varun Singla, SP, Nuh, said a joint team of the anti-narcotic cell and the CIA, Tauru, had set up barricades along the Firozpur Jhirka-Nuh road in the morning.

The team saw the truck and stopped it for checking.

"On searching, 956.75 kg of marijuana was recovered in 32 plastic bags kept hidden under rice straw in the truck.

They were carrying the marijuana from Salur in Andhra Pradesh and taking it to Buraka village near Tauru," he said.

According to police, the arrested have been identified as Aadil, a resident of Buraka village, Mukim of Shikarpur village, Mijan of Rupdaka in Nuh, Sushant Bishnoi, a native of Ganjaam in Odisha, Anusuresh, a native of Andhra Pradesh, and Deeapk Rai, a native of Buxar in Bihar.

"We are questioning the accused. Action will be taken against other people connected with this network of drugs," added SP Singla.

