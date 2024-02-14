Bahadurgarh (Haryana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Amid the confrontation between the police and farmers at several borders adjoining Punjab and Haryana following farmers march to the national capital, the members of the Confederation of Bahadurgarh Industries (COBI)-District Jhajjhar in Haryana urged farmers not to hold their protest in the industrial hub of Bahadurgarh.

During the peaceful demonstration, the members of the Confederation were seen raising posters appealing to the protesting farmers not to congregate in the Bahadurgarh area to ensure minimum impact on their business.

The posters raised by the COBI members read "Industries and workers of Bahadurgarh humbly request our farmer brothers not to gather and take away our means of livelihood".

Locals and businessmen were badly hit and faced severe financial losses three years ago when the agitation against the farm laws took place in the same border areas.

Meanwhile, Haryana police detained several protesting farmers as they marched towards Delhi on Tuesday. The protesting farmers were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades using their tractors and hand weapons.

Scenes of chaos filled the Shambhu border as the police tried to stop the protestors from entering the national capital.

Visuals from the border showed farmers running towards nearby farmland on the sides of the road as police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed by the police at several parts of the border. (ANI)

