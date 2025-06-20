Ambala, Jun 20 (PTI) Haryana Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij was on Friday found to have a fracture in his big toe, according to a source.

The 72-year-old Ambala Cantt legislator had been having pain in his left toe for the past more than three weeks.

Also Read | Yoga Day 2025: Stage Set for World To Celebrate International Day of Yoga.

"As the intensity of the pain increased, he went today to a hospital where an X-ray was done and a fracture was detected. A plaster has been put on the fractured part, and doctors have advised him to rest for a week," an aide of his said.

In June 2020, Vij, who was the Haryana health minister then, had fractured a thigh bone after slipping in the bathroom of his Ambala Cantt residence while taking a bath.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: Indian Navy Personnel To Perform Yoga on Warships at Sea and in Harbour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)