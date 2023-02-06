Ambala, Feb 6 (PTI) Some miscreants vandalised a part of Maharana Pratap's statue in a village in Haryana, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday night in Haryoli village which comes under the Saha block of Ambala. The right hand of the statue along with its spear was broken, noticing which a villager informed the sarpanch, they said.

Villagers have lodged a complaint with the Saha police station.

The Rajput warrior king statue was unveiled during the Dussehra festival last year.

