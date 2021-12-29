Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) The Haryana Police has seized a whopping 19.03 tonnes of narcotic substances from January to November this year as a result of its crackdown on drug peddlers, in line with the government's commitment to make the state drug-free, DGP P K Agrawal said on Wednesday.

The police have filed 2,361 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized contrabands, the DGP said.

The extensive crackdown on those involved in possession and peddling of drugs resulted in the recovery of 19,036 kg narcotics including heroin, charas, smack, ganja, opium, poppy husk, during the first 11 months of 2021, a Haryana Police statement quoted its chief as saying.

The drug seizure includes 271 kg opium, over 140 kg charas/sulpha, 6,931 kg poppy husk, over 8 kg smack, 11,666 kg ganja (cannabis), and nearly 17 kg heroin was confiscated, the DGP said.

Highlighting the use of a multi-pronged approach of enforcement and awareness to fight the drug menace, he said police have been working relentlessly to eradicate drug addiction from the state.

"We have adopted a multi-pronged approach that resulted in the seizure of such large quantity of narcotics. Our field units including the State Narcotics Control Bureau and Special Task Force have dismantled the potential supply of almost all types of narcotics in the state from other states. The crackdown was made in line with the government's commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state," he added.

At 397, the maximum cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Sirsa, followed by 204 in Gurugram, 186 in Fatehabad, 173 in Karnal, 144 in Rohtak, 130 in Hisar, and 113 in Kurukshetra, DGP Agrawal said.

Apart from making extensive crackdown on drug peddlers, police are making a fruitful effort to attach the moveable and immoveable properties of those arrested in cases registered under the NDPS Act as an effective deterrent to fight the menace.

"We will continue to speed up our operations against drug traffickers and drug cartels to save people, especially the youth from the drug menace. In addition, special campaigns are being organized to make the youth aware of the ill-effects of narcotics and their overall impact on society," he added.

