Ambala (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI): Ambala Police is coordinating with Karnal Police in investigations after four Punjab-based terror suspects on their way to Telangana were detained, for allegedly in possession of a huge consignment of explosives, at Bastara toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal district on Thursday morning.

"We got the information that four terror suspects have been arrested in Karnal. An IED was recovered in Ambala a few months ago, so we are coordinating with Karnal Police and will carry out further investigation," Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Jahandeep Randhawa said.

The four detained terror suspects, all of whom who hailed from Punjab, were produced before the court from the CIA police station in Karnal. Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in metallic container, 31 live ammunition, a countrymade pistol, six mobile phones and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash were allegedly seized from the accused.

In March this year, three live hand grenades and one IED were recovered outside a private university on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway. The explosives were defused by a bomb disposal squad.

Meanwhile, the four arrested on Thursday have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it was not yet clear whether the four detained were terrorists or pawns of terror organisations being used to transport explosives from one place to another.

Superintendent of Police Karnal Ram Poonia further informed that the accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. (ANI)

